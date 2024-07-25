Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 60,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.25% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 447,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,820 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NTLA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.43. 1,604,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

