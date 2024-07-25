Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 70,800 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $1,658,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,042,098 shares in the company, valued at $700,237,577.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,091,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,004,617. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of PBF traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.60.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.30.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

