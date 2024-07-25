Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $10.43 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,070. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.