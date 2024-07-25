Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 159,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Intel Trading Down 1.9 %

Intel stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,295,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,975,980. The stock has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

