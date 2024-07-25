Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.16% of Liquidia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liquidia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,887,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,587,000 after buying an additional 43,352 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,811. Liquidia Co. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,217.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,604 shares of company stock worth $247,579. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LQDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

