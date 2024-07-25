Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MC. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 510.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Trading Up 6.4 %

MC stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.82. 1,634,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,150. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -351.42 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,263.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moelis & Company

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.