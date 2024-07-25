Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.94. 397,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,330. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $805.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.94 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 537.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 113,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 111,625 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after acquiring an additional 167,779 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.