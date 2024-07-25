HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthStream updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.09. 7,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $884.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

