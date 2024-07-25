Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 93,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $946,179.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 677,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,344.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,210.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 93,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $946,179.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 677,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,344.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 405,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,451. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

