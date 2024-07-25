Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Heartland Express Price Performance
NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.
Heartland Express Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heartland Express
Insider Transactions at Heartland Express
In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 93,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $946,179.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 677,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,344.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,210.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 93,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $946,179.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 677,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,344.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 405,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,451. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heartland Express
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Qualcomm Stock Could Be On The Verge of an Impressive Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.