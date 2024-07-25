Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 225.2% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Helios Towers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTWSF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.56. 35,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,512. Helios Towers has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

