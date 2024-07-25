Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 225.2% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Helios Towers Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HTWSF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.56. 35,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,512. Helios Towers has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.
Helios Towers Company Profile
