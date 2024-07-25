Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Issues Earnings Results

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.55. 4,204,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,977. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,678,428.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,643,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,424,332.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $1,678,428.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,643,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,424,332.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $137,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 282,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,264 shares of company stock worth $1,932,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

View Our Latest Report on HLX

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.