Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.55. 4,204,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 2.45. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.

In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,678,428.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,643,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,424,332.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,975.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,544 over the last ninety days. 6.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

