HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $171,234.26 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,761.12 or 0.99779891 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011491 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00069131 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048921 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $180,593.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.