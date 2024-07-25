Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Stock Price Up 12%

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68. 947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Highest Performances Trading Up 6.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57.
Highest Performances Company Profile
Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.
