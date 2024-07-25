Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $233.96

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $233.96 and last traded at $233.96, with a volume of 29090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.05.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $502.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.87.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 26.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

