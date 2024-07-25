HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target Raised to $4.00

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HIVE Digital Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $483.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 914,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 54,615 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 524,613 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

