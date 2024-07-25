Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Holiday Island Stock Performance
HIHI remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,269. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Holiday Island has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18.
About Holiday Island
