Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Holiday Island Stock Performance

HIHI remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,269. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Holiday Island has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

About Holiday Island

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

