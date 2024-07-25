Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Shares of NYSE HOMB traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,800. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

