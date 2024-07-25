HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73, Zacks reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

HTBI traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 33,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,494. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a market cap of $607.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

