Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Gap Down to $213.65

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $213.65, but opened at $202.79. Honeywell International shares last traded at $200.92, with a volume of 839,919 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

Honeywell International Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,002,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,224,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,128,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

