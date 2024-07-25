Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hongkong Land Stock Performance
HNGKY traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $16.63. 4,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
