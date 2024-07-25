Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HNGKY traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $16.63. 4,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

