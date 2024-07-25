Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $97.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HBNC traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 508,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,170. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $719.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.