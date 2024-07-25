Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.58

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

