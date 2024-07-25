Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) to Issue GBX 4.90 Dividend

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 898 ($11.61) on Thursday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 612 ($7.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 953.59 ($12.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,972.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 902.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 862.03.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Vanda Murray bought 3,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 874 ($11.30) per share, with a total value of £26,220 ($33,911.02). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,685. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWDN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.06) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.90) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 873.33 ($11.30).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWDN

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.