Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.73.

TSE:HBM opened at C$11.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

