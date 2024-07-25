Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 143.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $394.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,340. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.30 and a 200 day moving average of $347.07. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Piper Sandler began coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.60.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

