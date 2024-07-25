IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,171,000 after acquiring an additional 141,844 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after buying an additional 500,046 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IDYA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.29. 709,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,417. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.



