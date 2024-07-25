Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 100000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

