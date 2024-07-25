Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a growth of 452.1% from the June 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,323,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ilustrato Pictures International Stock Performance

ILUS remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,042,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,431,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the public safety, technology, engineering, and manufacturing sectors in New York, London, and Dubai. The company's Emergency & Response division designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty equipment, vehicles, and related parts and services, including firefighting equipment, firefighting vehicles, and firefighting vehicle superstructures.

