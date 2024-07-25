Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.460-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.0 million-$94.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.3 million. Impinj also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.46-0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ PI traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,173. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -456.34 and a beta of 1.78. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Impinj will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.10.

In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total transaction of $31,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total transaction of $31,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $1,479,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,599.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,097,971 shares of company stock valued at $167,900,777 over the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

