Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $91-94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.38 million. Impinj also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.460-0.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,172. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $1,166,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,104.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 8,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $1,166,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,104.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $732,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at $41,929,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,097,971 shares of company stock valued at $167,900,777. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

