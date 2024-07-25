Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,951,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 3,853,568 shares.The stock last traded at $5.95 and had previously closed at $5.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INFN. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Infinera Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,025 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,567 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 911,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

