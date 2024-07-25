Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Raised by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 184.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

IR stock opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

