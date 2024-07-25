Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ingredion worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 29,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:INGR traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.99. 81,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,212. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.44.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,359 shares of company stock worth $4,515,644 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

