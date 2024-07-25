InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a growth of 1,014.8% from the June 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,884,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INND traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,525,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,094,980. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get InnerScope Hearing Technologies alerts:

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.