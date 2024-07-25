Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Update

Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the June 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Innovative EV Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,642. Innovative EV Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

