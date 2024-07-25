Insider Buying: Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,999,992.00 in Stock

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 416,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,936,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,239,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ARTV opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.