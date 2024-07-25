Insider Buying: BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Director Buys $41,337.45 in Stock

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) Director Byron Riche Jones bought 41,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $41,337.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,375.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BranchOut Food Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOF opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. BranchOut Food Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 100.10%.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

