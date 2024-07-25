Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 7,920 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $83,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 423,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,380.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE ACEL traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 234,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,256. The stock has a market cap of $886.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.47. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 222,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after buying an additional 210,862 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

