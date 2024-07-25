Insider Selling: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.85. 3,322,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,197. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $42.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have commented on FITB shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.