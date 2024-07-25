Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Sells $367,500.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Halliburton by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 205,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 94,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

