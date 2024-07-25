Insider Selling: Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WGO stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 156,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,364. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WGO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,325,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,182,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $4,001,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

