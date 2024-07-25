Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.84 and last traded at $33.01. 6,741,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 47,759,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Intel Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its position in shares of Intel by 76.4% in the second quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 148,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 102,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 48,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

