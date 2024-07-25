International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.53.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $7.92 on Thursday, hitting $191.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,069. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.81. The stock has a market cap of $176.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

