International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $211.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.40. 6,249,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,389. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $179.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

