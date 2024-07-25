International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Issues Earnings Results

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share.
IBM stock traded up $10.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,906,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
