International Paper (NYSE:IP) Posts Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.24. 12,605,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,655. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

