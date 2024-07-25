InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 2,212 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,064,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,416,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,630,000 after acquiring an additional 986,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,334,000 after acquiring an additional 619,287 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,865,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.75. 1,205,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,377. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $49.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.25.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.