InterOcean Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.96. 1,497,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.83. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

