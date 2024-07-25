InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $760,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $220.92. 5,111,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,138. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

